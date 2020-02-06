LIST: First round of Macy’s store closures announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Macy’s made waves on Tuesday when it announced it would be closing around 125 stores over the next three years as it struggles to stay afloat in the age of online shopping.

The department store will also be cutting 2,000 corporate jobs and will shutter its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Macy’s said it will close its least productive stores in lower-tier malls, and that will help it to focus on locations with stronger sales and to increase online operations.

Per USA Today, here’s an updated list of store closures starting in 2020:

California

Antioch: Somersville Towne Center

San Diego: Horton Plaza Park

Connecticut

Meriden: Westfield Meriden

Florida

Miami: The Falls Mall

Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre

Sanford: Seminole Towne Center

Vero Beach: Indian River Mall

Georgia

Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb

Macon: Macon Mall

Hawaii

Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops

Idaho

Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall

Illinois

Carbondale: University Mall

West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall

Indiana

Muncie: Muncie Mall

Kansas

Prairie Village

Kentucky

Owensboro: Towne Square Mall

Maryland

Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury

Massachusetts

Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field

Montana

Helena: Helena Northside Center

New York

Commack

Hicksville: Broadway Commons

North Carolina

Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall

Ohio

Cincinnati: Northgate Mall

St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall

Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall

State College: Nittany Mall

Tennessee

Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall

Washington

Burlington: Cascade Mall

Seattle: Downtown

Walla Walla: Downtown