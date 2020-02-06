× Family believes death threats are why homicide victim bailed out accused killer

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A close relative of a woman who was allegedly killed by her ex-husband says the only reason the victim bonded him out of jail months before her death was because he had repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Yasmin Usama Dahabrah died a few days after her ex-husband, James Arthur Naulls Jr., allegedly beat and strangled her in Westminster.

Police said Naulls cut off his ankle monitor and went into hiding.

Naulls was wearing the ankle monitor as part of his bond condition after being arrested in November 2019 for a domestic violence case involving Dahabrah. For that case, Dahabrah paid $5,000 to bond Naulls out of jail.

On Thursday, a close relative of Dahabrah’s said the only reason Dahabrah paid for the bond was because Naulls consistently threatened to kill her.

Investigators believe someone in the Denver area knows where Naulls is hiding.

The Westminster Police Department says Naulls has “very distinct” facial and neck tattoos. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

On Thursday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward in the case had been increased to $10,000.

Anyone with information about Naulls’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.