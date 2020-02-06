Celebrating National Chopsticks Day with BD Mongolian Grill

Posted 11:41 am, February 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

Eating your food with a basic fork can get pretty boring sometimes… why not make it interesting? In honor of National Chopsticks Day bd's Mongolian Grill shows us how it's done with some tasty create your own stir fry.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.