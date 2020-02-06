Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local bookstores are important to communities, they are on the rise in USA even with Amazon and e-readers and audible books. Support of the community and literacy is important to Books Are Awesome – we support local schools and Parker Arts, and our tax revenue stays in the community!

What: Open House for Books Are Awesome!

When (day and time): Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9am – 9pm

Where: Books Are Awesome! 11211 Dransfeldt Road #101, Parker CO 80134

Cost: free! Food, book readings by local authors, activities for kids, all free! Plus 10% off on books all day