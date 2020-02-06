Books are Awesome

Posted 11:06 am, February 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

Local bookstores are important to communities, they are on the rise in USA even with Amazon and e-readers and audible books. Support of the community and literacy is important to Books Are Awesome – we support local schools and Parker Arts, and our tax revenue stays in the community!

What: Open House for Books Are Awesome!
When (day and time): Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9am – 9pm
Where: Books Are Awesome!  11211 Dransfeldt Road #101, Parker CO 80134
Cost: free!  Food, book readings by local authors, activities for kids, all free!  Plus 10% off on books all day

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.