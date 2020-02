Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cerveceria Colorado is partnering up with Denver's Las Conchas Bakery to bring you el más delicioso y dulce pairing of 2020. ¡Cervezas and Conchas! For those unfamiliar, conchas are a traditional Mexican pan dulce (pastry) getting their name from their pretty shell-like appearance.

What: Cerveceria Colorado’s Beer + Conchas Pairing

When (day and time): February 8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte St, Denver

Cost: $20 for 4 beers + 4 conchas paired