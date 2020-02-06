Heavy snow for mountains, smaller totals expected on Front Range: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will continue and turn heavy late Thursday night in the Colorado mountains. Please use caution if traveling through the high country.

Snow will develop later Thursday evening in Denver and points south. Those bands of snow will lift north overnight and then head to northern Colorado for Friday.

These bands of snow will be narrow, but can produce heavy snow in a short period of time while little snow falls just outside the bands.

So, plan for changing conditions for your commutes early and late on Friday in Denver and along the Front Range.

Snow totals will range from 2" to 6" with slightly higher totals under some of the stronger snow bands.

Sunshine will return with milder temperatures on Saturday. However, another shot of light snow arrives on Sunday with colder 30s.

Additionally, it looks to stay in the chilly 30s for all of next week with even more snow possible on Wednesday.

