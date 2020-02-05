× Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice on Boulder pond

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman and her dog were rescued Wednesday morning after falling through thin ice on a Boulder pond.

According to the Boulder Fire-Rescue Department, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, its crews responded to a pond at 5278 Table Mesa Dr. alongside University of Colorado Boulder police.

“Callers stated the female fell through the ice on the pond trying to get her dog from the water. When units arrived, they found a female partially submerged in the water, about 10 feet from shore,” BFRD said in a press release about the incident.

The woman’s head and arms were above the water.

Two firefighters entered the water and rescued both the woman and the dog.

The woman was taken to Boulder Community Health and the dog was taken to South Boulder Animal Hospital.

BFRD urged people not to chase pets out onto ice.

“Our department trains for incidents just like this. We will come rescue pets that have fallen through ice. Please do not endanger yourself by walking out on ice,” said BFRD Chief Michael Calderazzo.

Authorities did not provide details on the conditions of the woman and dog.