Watch: Family of missing Gannon Stauch releases video statement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The family of Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old El Paso County boy who has been missing for eight days, released a video statement Wednesday morning.

On Monday, FOX31 and Channel 2 were the first to obtain a copy of the video, which came from a surveillance camera at a home in the neighborhood where Stauch was last seen. After discussing the video with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FOX31 and Channel 2 have decided to share it.

Investigators will not comment specifically on what is seen in the video. However, the neighbor whose camera captured the footage, Roderrick Drayton, says he is worried about what it means for Stauch.

Drayton’s footage is from Jan. 27. Stauch’s stepmother said that between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on that date, Stauch left their home in the in the 6000 block of Mandan Drive in Security, which is just southeast of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, investigators were seen removing evidence from the house.

Drayton says the video shows Stauch and his stepmother leaving the home in a pickup truck about 10:13 a.m. on Jan. 27.

“I saw him come out of the house, get into the truck. Something’s not right,” Drayton said, adding that Stauch looked sluggish and as though he may have been “drugged.”

Video shows the truck returning at 2:19 p.m. However, Stauch is not seen.

“[He] never got out of the truck,” Drayton said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office warned against spreading inaccurate information online.

“The mis-information that is being spread on social media is a hindrance to this investigation and adds additional burden to the family. Any information that is prematurely released and is not directly from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is not a credible source,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Stauch is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.