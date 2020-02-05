× State officials confirm 2 child flu deaths this season in Colorado

DENVER — Two children have now died of the influenza virus in Colorado this season, state officials said Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said one of the deaths was a preschool-aged child in southern Colorado. The department has not provided details about the other death.

“The department does not have any records that show whether the child was vaccinated against influenza,” CDPHE said of the southern Colorado child.

The department said it is not too late to get a flu shot.

“We recommend everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it. Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose,” CDPHE said.

This flu season began on Sept. 29, 2019 and will end on May 16, 2020.

According to the CDPHE, more than 1,700 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season in Colorado.