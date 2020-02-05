Snow returns Thursday, big totals expected in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday night will stay clear and dry on the Front Range but the northern mountains will see snow move in late Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day in the lower elevations with snow chances increasing by mid to late evening. The mountains will see snow that will be heavy at times Thursday and through the day on Friday.

Friday will bring more scattered snow showers to the Front Range and eastern plains. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for the Friday morning drive that could be slower than normal with slick spots. Dry weather will return late Friday into Saturday.

There will be a bulls-eye for snowfall totals on the Northern Front Range and Northeast Plains where 3 to 8 inches of snow are possible. Totals will vary greatly in a short distance because of snow banding. Areas under bands of snow will see higher totals. Metro Denver will see about 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The mountains are expected to see 1 to 3 feet of snowfall by Friday night.

Drier weather will move in on Saturday before another chance of snow moves in on Sunday.

