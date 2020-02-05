School District 27J survey shows widespread support for 4-day week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. — School leaders in Denver’s northern suburbs say their four-day school week is paying off. Parents and students told FOX31 they agree.

In 2018, the 27J School District made a progressive move — making school days longer and turning every weekend into three-day weekends.

“It’s just more consistent,” a parent told FOX31.

The eight-hour days allow students to be off Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“It gives me that one day that I can just relax my brain, plus I can catch up on extra class work,” a Rodger Quist Middle School student said.

The change was implemented in 2018.

A newly released district survey of 5,000 people — including parents, staff, middle and high school students — shows 78 percent view four-day weeks favorably, according to the district.

Just more than 78 percent are overall on board with current start times, the survey showed. Elementary schools start at 7:50 a.m. while the older children start at 8:30 a.m.

Research shows the move is better for health and academic performance, according to a district press release.

Some parents, who spoke Wednesday, expressed sympathy for parents of younger children who are forced to find Monday childcare.