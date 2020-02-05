School District 27J survey shows widespread support for 4-day week

Posted 9:13 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:14PM, February 5, 2020
Data pix.

THORNTON, Colo. — School leaders in Denver’s northern suburbs say their four-day school week is paying off. Parents and students told FOX31 they agree.

In 2018, the 27J School District made a progressive move — making school days longer and turning every weekend into three-day weekends.

“It’s just more consistent,” a parent told FOX31.

The eight-hour days allow students to be off Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“It gives me that one day that I can just relax my brain, plus I can catch up on extra class work,” a Rodger Quist Middle School student said.

The change was implemented in 2018.

A newly released district survey of 5,000 people — including parents, staff, middle and high school students — shows 78 percent view four-day weeks favorably, according to the district.

Just more than 78 percent are overall on board with current start times, the survey showed. Elementary schools start at 7:50 a.m. while the older children start at 8:30 a.m.

Research shows the move is better for health and academic performance, according to a district press release.

Some parents, who spoke Wednesday, expressed sympathy for parents of younger children who are forced to find Monday childcare.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.