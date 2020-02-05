× Rockslide closes HWY 6 through Clear Creek Canyon; extended closure expected

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo.– A rockslide Wednesday closed Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon.

The Colorado State Patrol said Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Colorado 119 (Clear Creek Canyon) and Colorado 58; Colorado 93 (Golden) due to the slide.

CSP said the slide won’t be assessed until daylight and the closure could last all day. CSP also said it will have to stabilize the canyon wall so it’s safe to drive past the area.