Private investigator speaks on search for missing boy Gannon Stauch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Private investigator David Marshburn specializes in missing person cases. Based in North Carolina, Marshburn is contacted by families across the country and brought in to help solve cases sometimes months after a person is reported missing.

Marshburn is not involved in the case of Gannon Stauch, but says he has a strong feeling about what might have happened to the 11-year-old based on the little information he's received.

"I don't think I'm going to like the outcome. I don't think anybody's going to like the outcome," said Marshburn.

Stauch was last seen Jan. 27. According to his stepmother, he left his home in Security (just outside Colorado Springs) that afternoon to play with a friend.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office maintains this is not a criminal investigation even as detectives pull evidence out of the Stauch home where Gannon was last seen.

"I like to give law enforcement time to do their thing and not step on their toes or get in their way," said Marshburn.

Marshburn says he has a knack for getting people to open up and share things they wouldn't tell law enforcement. He says much of that has to do with his ability to focus solely on one case, whereas law enforcement agencies are often working multiple cases at a time.

"I can focus on one thing and catch all the details and do all the profiling of reading someone. You have to have your heart in it," said Marshburn.

Anyone with information about Stauch's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office's Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.