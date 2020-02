× Littleton shed fire kills 10 chickens

LITTLETON, Colo.– South Metro Fire Rescue said 10 chickens were killed when a shed caught fire on Wednesday morning.

SMFR said the fire started in the outbuilding in the 6800 Block of South Prince Circle around 10:55 a.m.

No injuries were reported. There were 10 chickens living in the shed and they did not survive, according to SMFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.