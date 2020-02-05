FREE Tax Help – Get Ahead Colorado

You could qualify for tax credits and a bigger refund! So, don't procrastinate on filing your income taxes! If you made less than $56,000 in 2019 you can get FREE tax help from an IRS certified preparer with Get Ahead Colorado. Just be sure to bring your photo ID, social security number or an ITIN card for all family members as well as all of your tax documents for last year. For more information on the event as well as transportation and parking details visit GetMyRefundColorado.org or contact GetAheadColorado.org.AlertMe
