District attorney seen at home of El Paso County boy now missing for 9 days

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- There are new developments in the case of missing Colorado boy Gannon Stauch. On Wednesday, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May was inside the Stauch home for an hour.

Gannon’s family also released an emotional video on Wednesday pleading for help finding their son.

FOX31: “District Attorney May, can we talk to you about why you were inside Gannon’s home?”

May: “We’re just part of the overall task force.”

FOX31: “Is this now is this being considered a criminal investigation?”

May: “We’re just part of the task force. It’s pretty routine.”

While May remained tight-lipped about the investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said May being inside the family’s home does not change their ongoing search efforts.

Gannon has now been missing for nine days.

“I’m afraid. I’m afraid I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, 'Mommy.' That I will never hear those corny jokes that he always told every single day. He has to tell me a joke. He looks forward to telling me something silly. I’m afraid that I may never see that again or hear it – I don’t want to believe that because that means that I’m giving up hope, and I’m not giving up home because my son is full of hope,” said Landen Hiott, Gannon’s mother.

FOX31 was first to discover a neighbor’s surveillance video from the day the little boy disappeared. We talked to the neighbor who said his video shows Gannon and his stepmother leaving their house together, but hours later, the neighbor says the video only shows the stepmom returning.

“I’m watching to see if she brought him back home. At 2:19 p.m. she came back, locked her truck – nobody got out of the truck,” neighbor Roderrick Drayton said.

Gannon’s family did not comment directly on that video, but said the past week has been a roller coaster of emotions.

“Sometimes we’re jumping for joy because we get information that we might think is a break in the case, and then the next minute, we see something or get information that just breaks our heart into a million pieces again,” said Al Stauch, Gannon’s father.

Gannon’s father and mother are pleading for anyone with credible information on where their son may be to come forward.

“Imagine my son, how afraid he is, imagine how afraid Gannon is – please, call, please write if you need to have someone else do it for you, please do because my son deserves to be here,"Hiott said.

“I love you, Bubba,” Gannon’s sister, Laina Stauch said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work the case around the clock.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office's Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

Meanwhile, the Lorson Ranch community is planning to hold at candlelight vigil for Gannon on Saturday night at 5 p.m.