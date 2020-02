× Car crashes into house in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood

DENVER — A car crashed into a home in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred in the 100 block of North Newport Street, which is near the intersection of East First Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the crash occurred about 5:14 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.