Caught on camera: Thieves use car to smash into Lakewood store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -- Lakewood police are investigating a bold theft from a local video game store.

Level 7 Games, located near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue, was burglarized just after midnight Wednesday, according to store owner Jon Young.

Surveillance video shows thieves backing a car through the front door, shattering the glass.

A suspect then climbs through the security bars and begins rummaging around in the store.

"Immediately, we knew that there was somebody in the store," said Young. "We didn't know until later that they backed their truck into it."

Young estimates the thieves stole about 400 disc-only Xbox 360 and PS3 games, in addition to a rare Xbox One X, a PS4 and some fight stick controllers.

Young says it likely totals about $7,000-$8,000 in lost merchandise.

"It's super frustrating. We pour a lot of time and effort into building a good inventory for our customers," said Young. "Stuff that we now have to replace, and customers we're now going to lose because we don't have the products to sell them."

Young says the thieves were wearing gloves, hoodies and masks, so it's tough to make out a good description.

He's offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

"If we can get these guys caught, that's the best-case scenario. That's all I want, is for people like this to get their just deserts."