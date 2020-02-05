Forecast: Below zero temperatures this morning; 1-3 feet of mountain snow Thursday, Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Grab a warm jacket this morning. Air temperatures are zero or colder across the Front Range, Foothills and Mountains. Skies are clear.

Denver's record low this morning is -22F set in 1883. As of 5 a.m., DIA hit -5.

Mountain temperatures are running -10 to -20F. Wind chills are even colder. Clear skies.

Highs today reach 30 in Denver. Single digits in the Mountains. Dry.

Get ready for an abrupt change Thursday and Friday. A northwest flow pattern will set up and deliver 1-3 feet of snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains. The snow tapers off by Saturday morning.

Will this snow effect Denver and the I-25 Corridor? It's the most uncertain part of our forecast. It's possible that snow does hit Denver on Friday. Accumulations are possible. Overall, worst-case accumulations would be less than 6 inches in Denver. Potentially higher accumulations in Fort Collins and NOCO where the jet stream will be stronger.

Drier on Saturday, 47.

The next storm system arrives Sunday and possibly Monday. Mountain snow is likely. Denver has a 20% chance of snow both days.

