Avalanche in Turkey kills rescuers who were searching for survivors of previous avalanche

TURKEY– At least 31 people, many of them rescuers, have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, authorities say.

More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to Van province in eastern Turkey to try and reach two people believed to be still buried after an avalanche on Tuesday evening hit the area, killing five, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.

The second avalanche came down at around midday on Wednesday, burying rescue teams. Fourteen rescuers are among the 31 killed, the agency said.