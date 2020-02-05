Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)
Avalanche in Turkey kills rescuers who were searching for survivors of previous avalanche
Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)
TURKEY– At least 31 people, many of them rescuers, have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, authorities say.
More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to Van province in eastern Turkey to try and reach two people believed to be still buried after an avalanche on Tuesday evening hit the area, killing five, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.
The second avalanche came down at around midday on Wednesday, burying rescue teams. Fourteen rescuers are among the 31 killed, the agency said.