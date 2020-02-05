Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Sports Center for the Disable (The NSCD) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and they're kicking it off with the 45th Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup in Winter Park, Co.

NSCD is a non-profit organization based here in Denver and Winter Park Resort. The organization provide adaptive lessons for individuals living with a disability in a variety of action sports, adventure sports and competitive programs.

The Wells Fargo Ski Cup begins February 21-23 at Winter Park Resort and it's the largest fundraiser for the NSCD. If you would like to be apart of this great event, check them out on their website at http://www.nscd.org.