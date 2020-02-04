Wyoming woman arrested in connection to Fort Collins homicide; one suspect still at large

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Wyoming woman was arrested in connection to a Fort Collins homicide that occurred last week, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

About 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 27, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of an injured person in the 200 block of Link Lane in Fort Collins. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead outside a building.

On Jan. 31, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 38-year-old Timothy Bryant, of Fort Collins. His death was ruled a homicide. Authorities did not say how he died.

On Feb. 1, sheriff’s office investigators arrested 40-year-old Nicole Lenae Gibson, of Laramie, Wyoming, in connection to the homicide.

Gibson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities are looking for Efren Jose Almeida, 34, who is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Almeida is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is known to drive a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with unknown or no license plates, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Almeida’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s office Investigator Steve Gates at: 970-498-5169.