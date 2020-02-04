Woman survives being hit by vehicle 3 years after her brother was hit and killed crossing the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. – Kyli Hopkins says she feels lucky to be alive.

Despite a bruised-up leg, 45 staples in her scalp, two skull fractures and a shaved head, Kyli never stops smiling.

“I just feel really fortunate that I get to be here,” she told FOX31.

Over the past few days, her future hasn’t always been so certain. On Thursday morning, she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a strip mall.

“Basically I was walking into the gym that I go to and a car clipped me on my leg and then I fell over and hit my head,” Kyli said.

According to her family, the vehicle was only going about 10 mph. Still, Kyli was taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital to get checked out.

“It seemed like concussion symptoms maybe,” her fiancé, Zach Brock said.

Kyli was hurt, but awake and talking while in the Emergency Department. Doctors decided to run a CT scan to be thorough.

“All of the sudden they were like, 'This is an absolute emergency,'" Zach said. “It went from one nurse to like 30 people in the room and they said, 'We have to do emergency surgery to save her life.'"

The scan showed a nine-millimeter hematoma in Kyli’s brain. Her brain was bleeding and swollen. Doctors had to remove a piece of her skull to allow her brain to begin healing.

“When they came in and said she could die, it was really, really hard,” Kyli’s mother Gina Flowers said.

The already difficult accident was even more difficult for Gina because she has been through this before.

In January 2017, their family was staying at a cabin near Mt. Princeton Hot Springs. Kyli’s younger brother, Karter, decided to walk from the cabin to the hot springs when he was hit crossing the street.

“He was killed instantly,” Gina said. “And that day, our life changed forever. And so when this happened, it flashes right in front of you that, God, this can’t happen again."

Kyli and her family believe Karter was watching over her when she was hit last week.

“I’m so thankful that her best friend and her guardian angel Karter sent her back and said, 'You’re not done on that earth, little girl,'" Gina said.

Kyli is expected to make a full recovery, although it could take months. She is now hoping her scars send a message: “Just to be more cautious and aware of your surroundings and slow down.”

And her family is hoping her smile and strength will help save more lives.

“If we can save one life, if we can save 10, if we can save 100,” Gina said. “I don’t want another mom to have to go through what I’ve gone through.”

Kyli’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help her pay for the unexpected medical bills and lost wages while she recovers.