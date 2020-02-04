× Woman arrested after trying to use ‘red flag’ law to have CSU officer’s weapons confiscated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Susan Holmes, the woman who recently tried to use Colorado’s new “red flag” law to have a Colorado State University officer’s weapons confiscated, has been arrested. She was wanted on charges of perjury and attempting to influence a public servant.

“I am aware that Susan Holmes is under arrest and we appreciate the work of the Ft. Collins Police in locating Ms. Holmes and serving the arrest warrant. Now the court process can move forward,” Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

In January, Holmes filed an extreme risk protection order against Cpl. Phillip Morris. It was denied.

Morris shot and killed Holmes’ son in 2017. The district attorney found the shooting to be “clearly justified.”

A petition for an extreme risk protection order requires the petitioner to have a connection to the respondent, such as being a blood relative, a marriage or domestic partner, or having a child in common with the respondent.

Under penalty of perjury, Holmes claimed she had a child in common with Morris when in fact, she does not.