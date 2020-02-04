Westminster PD provides new details about at-large man accused of fatally beating ex-wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – There are new details about a disturbing case of domestic violence that resulted in a local woman's death. Westminster police say the victim was violently attacked twice in two months by the same man, her ex-husband.

Police say the Jan. 31 call came in as a medical call from an apartment in the 8300 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

“The original pieces of information -- potentially a fall from an overdose. Very quickly that officer recognized there’s more to it, there’s some suspicious circumstances," Westminster Police Department Sgt. Trevor Materasso said.

The victim, Yasmin Dahabreh, died from her injuries four days later at the hospital.

The suspect is her ex-husband, James Arthur Naulls Jr. He remains at large.

"This is a homicide where a weapon wasn’t used," Materasso said. "He was able to kill her in a domestic violence attack."

Naulls was also arrested on Nov. 14, 2019, when he was accused of attacking Dahabreh in Denver. He posted bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

“Some of those conditions that were set through the courts were for him to have an ankle monitor. That was in place during the homicide, but has since been removed and recovered. We know he has cut that device off," Materasso said.

Westminster police say they have gotten a number of tips and are tracking down each one, but so far, they have not found Naulls. He is considered dangerous and has a lengthy violent criminal history.

“So I think a lot of people are outraged. I also think a lot of people are upset in how this could happen. That a serious assault could occur in November, then just months later, she is victimized again and it cost her life," Materasso said.

Police believe Naulls is still in the Denver metro area. If you see him, call 911. If you have any information that could help investigators, call FOX31 and Channel 2's partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.