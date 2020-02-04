× Software firm tied to Iowa Caucus debacle has Denver ties

DENVER, CO — Shadow Inc, the embattled software company that was apparently responsible for a major delay with the Iowa Caucus results, has ties to Colorado.

According to Shadow’s Linkedin Page, CEO Gerard Niemira lives in Denver.

NEW: The software firm, Shadow Inc, that is reportedly behind the Iowa Caucus Results debacle has ties to Denver. According to Shadow's Linkedin Page the CEO lives in Denver. #kdvr #copolitics #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/LJbGh4CFyW — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 4, 2020

The Biden Campaign claimed last night the app responsible for reporting results “failed.”

Biden campaign general counsel writes Iowa Democratic Party about "considerable flaws in tonight’s Iowa Caucus reporting system. The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed." pic.twitter.com/TC0fKRwgQA — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed.”

Caucus results are expected sometime Tuesday.