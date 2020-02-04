× On second try, City Council votes 9-4 to approve Denver Post building sublease

DENVER — The second time was the charm.

The Hancock administration’s bid to sublease the top floor of the Denver Post building at 101 W. Colfax Ave. passed with a vote of 9-4 Monday evening, weeks after failing in a 6-6 deadlock.

Voting for the measure, which will see the city pay a total of $9.88 million to lease 25,193 square feet on the building’s 11th floor from May 2020 through October 2029, were Kendra Black, Jolon Clark, Stacie Gilmore, Chris Herndon, Paul Kashmann, Robin Kniech, Amanda Sandoval, Amanda Sawyer and Jamie Torres.

The yes vote represented a shift for Amanda Sawyer and Amanda Sandoval, who voted against the measure on Jan. 6. Torres was absent from that meeting.

Council members Candi Cdebaca, Debbie Ortega, Kevin Flynn and Chris Hinds stuck with their no vote.

Read more on BusinessDen.com.