Missing Michigan kids thought to be in Colorado found safe, officials say

DENVER — Two missing children from Michigan have been found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday afternoon.

The children — Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9 — were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan. Authorities believed they were in Colorado.

The CBI did not say where or how the children were found.

Law enforcement officials in Michigan said the children were potentially in the company of their parents, Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. The parents have a history of drug use and violent tendencies when together.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.