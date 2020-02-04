× Missing 15-year-old Pueblo County girl could be in Denver, officials say

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Pueblo West girl who was reported as a runaway by her family on Jan. 27. She is considered to be endangered due to her age, KXRM reports.

Jewelieanna Muniz left the family home near South Honeysuckle Drive in Pueblo West. A family member reported he went to wake up Jewelieanna for school the morning of Jan. 27 and discovered she was not in her room. A window in her room was open.

Jewelieanna could be staying with people in Pueblo, Colorado Springs or Denver.

Jewelieanna is said to be 5-foot-5, 190 pounds with long dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last reported wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes with a gold stripe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 and ask to speak to Det. Ryan Landreth.