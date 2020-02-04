Made in LA in the Mile High City

Are you looking for a little sunshine, but you don't want to get on a plane? Zeppelin Station might have cure if you're California Dreaming. Now through March 15th, the Made in the City series spotlights Los Angeles, where you can experience everything Made in LA.
Made in Los Angels gives visitors an opportunity to tour the world-renowned city's cuisine, art, design and maker community.
Check out some of the fun bar takeovers and cocktail classes that's all LA.
- Friday, February 7th 8PM - 2AM: Made in L.A. // Genghis Cohen x Big Trouble Bar Takeover
- Genghis Cohen has dominated the Chinese food scene in Los Angeles for more than three decades. The West Coast staple is touching down for a takeover at Big Trouble in collaboration with Made in a City. Bites. Drinks. Jams (all vinyl) by DJ Neon Brown. Food will be available for purchase from 8pm - 10pm.
- Saturday, February 15th 9PM - 2AM: Made in L.A. // Thunderbolt x Big Trouble Bar Takeover
- Thunderbolt Los Angeles is a southern-inspired hotspot for cocktails at the intersection of Echo Park, DTLA and Historic Filipinotown.
- They'll be bringing their impressive concoctions to the Mile High for a late-night party and bar takeover featuring DJ PHIL.I.AM. Give their unique, in-house techniques a taste and learn how to imitate them at the Made in L.A. // Cocktail Carbonation Class on Feb. 16!
- Sunday, February 16th 2PM - 3PM: Made in L.A. // Cocktail Carbonation Class
- Thunderbolt Los Angeles' Mike Capoferri will lead cocktail enthusiasts through the techniques used in his southern-inspired gem, including clarification and carbonation, fat washing + egg replacement. Give these a taste before the class at the Made in L.A. // Thunderbolt x Big Trouble Bar Takeover!