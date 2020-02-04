Lowry residents want safety enhancements on what they call a dangerous stretch of road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Residents in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood are calling on city officials to find a solution to what they describe as a dangerous problem. The concern is over speeding on a stretch of North Roslyn Street centered at East Second Avenue Parkway.

The residential area is a short walk to a shopping district with a high volume of pedestrian traffic, according to city transportation officials.

“It’s a bad situation,” said a neighbor named Mariam. “It needs to be taken care of.”

Another neighbor named Barb says she has experienced the issue herself while walking across the street — only to be stuck in the middle and forced to stop to avoid being hit by a speeding car.

“[A car] hit a person in the wheelchair— tossed her out of the wheelchair,” Barb said.

Calls to 311 have been made, neighbors said. The campaign to enhance safety in the area has been ongoing for nearly two years. A favored safety enchantment is a blinking stop sign.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said the intersection of concern is not busy enough for stop signs, but officials say they are looking at adding a striped crosswalk.

There is no timeline on when a crosswalk will be installed. DOTI also said a speed study in the area did not show speeding was an issue.