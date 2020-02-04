Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Lingering snow showers today, clear and very cold tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- This storm is largely over but we will see lingering snow showers this morning then drier this afternoon with breaks of sunshine. 1 inch or less of additional accumulation.

Any additional mountain snow today is also 1 inch or less.

Clearing skies tonight with very cold overnight lows near zero or colder. -10 to -20F in the Mountains. 0 in Denver, -5 in suburbs.

Sunshine on Wednesday, 30. Single digits and teens in the Mountains.

Major snow event shaping up for the Central and Northern Mountains on Thursday-Friday. 1-3 feet of snow accumulation. High avalanche danger by Saturday morning.

It's possible some of that snow blows off the mountains with the jet stream and effects Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. This is the most uncertain part of the forecast. Stay tuned.

Drier Saturday.

Slight chance of snow on Sunday and Monday, 10-20% for Denver and the Front Range. Highs 40s to near 50.

