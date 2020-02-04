Closings & Delays: Full List
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Tuesday: More snow, even colder

Fidelity Financial Roadmap

Posted 12:50 pm, February 4, 2020, by
Data pix.

Today, nearly one million divorces take place each year in the U-S.  This can be a very complex experience, both emotionally and financially.  A new study from Fidelity Investments finds that for most people, the emotional aspects feel most difficult up front, but once a divorce is final, it's the financial stress that can be greater and longer lasting.  Here are some steps to help navigate the financial aspects of divorce.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.