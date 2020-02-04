× ‘Delay your morning commute’; CDOT says there are slick road conditions throughout Denver

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to delay their morning commute if possible due to slick road conditions throughout Denver.

CDOT said if you must drive, commute times will be doubled. Road conditions are especially dangerous in the Foothills and on bridges and ramps.

CDOT also advised drivers to delay commuting through the Interstate 25 South Gap project between Castle Rock and Monument.

Here’s what you need to know this morning, according to CDOT.

Delay your morning commute if possible

If you are headed out, double your commute time and take it slow

Have appropriate tires for the weather

Chain and traction laws are in effect for the I-70 Mountain Corridor

Don’t pass plows

Leave plenty of space behind the vehicle ahead

See road conditions here

