Very cold night ahead, dry with clearing skies on Wednesday

DENVER -- There will be a few snow flurries Tuesday afternoon as the storm system wraps up. Dry conditions will move in by Tuesday evening with clearing skies.

Temperatures will be cold Tuesday night and will drop into the single digits for most of the Front Range.

Wednesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will hit the 40s on Thursday with dry conditions on the Front Range.

The mountains will see a big snowstorm move in late Wednesday night through Friday that is expected to bring 1 to 3 feet of snowfall. Travel will be tough at times in the mountains on Thursday and Friday with gusty winds, heavy snow and slick roads.

Denver has a chance to see a few snow showers on Friday. It is too far out to know exactly how much snow the Front Range will see but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

