THORNTON, Colo.– A woman is dead following a rollover crash early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. near the 13800 Block of northbound Interstate 25.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Thornton police said one lane of traffic and the I-25 on-ramp from 136th Avenue were closed. A possible alternate route is Washington to 144th Avenue, according to TPD.

The woman’s identity and age have not been released.