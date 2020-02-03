Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Monday & Tuesday: Temperature drop, snow

Vote: What is your favorite Super Bowl LIV commercial?

Posted 5:37 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15AM, February 3, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DENVER– It will undoubtedly be the most watched television show of 2020 with a viewership in the neighborhood of about 100 million.

But it’s not always about the big game, many people tune in for the halftime show performance and the commercials.

So vote, tell us your favorite Super Bowl LIV commercial!

Google’s “Loretta” Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg

Jeep’s “Groundhog Day”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnhzGUcENWo

Mountain Dew’s “Shining” remake: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEL3K3SdXM8

Dorito’s “The Cool Ranch”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OpuHa2vwdk

Jason Momoa’s Rocket Mortgage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2ERWFMLptw

