Video shows cars sliding on black ice, hitting curb in Thornton neighborhood

THORNTON, Colo. -- Video recorded Monday morning shows cars sliding on black ice in Thornton. Many of them hit a curb while trying to negotiate a turn.

After dropping her daughter off at school, Alisa Chambers decided to park at the entrance of her neighborhood and wait. She had just slid through the icy turn around the corner of East 134th Avenue and Corona Street in Thornton, and figured she wouldn't be the only one.

She was right.

"I was there for 20 to 30 minutes and 90 percent of people who drove by were totally sliding," Chambers said. "Almost hitting oncoming traffic, or definitely hitting the curb, almost rear ending people."

Chambers posted the video on her Nextdoor to warn neighbors about the icy patch. She wanted to use it as a lesson for her son, who is learning how to drive.

"It was just 70 yesterday, so you’re not expecting it to be slick, but it was super slick," Chambers said. "My advice would just be to slow down."