Suspected drunk driver slams into California street sign, keeps driving with it on his car

Posted 8:35 am, February 3, 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Anaheim after he struck a sign and kept driving with it on his car Saturday night, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The car struck the sign on a freeway off-ramp and “kept driving with its new hood ornament,” the department quipped in an Instagram post.

The driver kept going until he was contacted by officers and taken into custody. Police said Saturday’s DUI arrest was the driver’s fourth in the past ten years.

A photo showed the broken sign resting on the car’s roof and covering part of the windshield. Authorities did not identify the suspected drunk driver and no further details were available.

