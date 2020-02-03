Snow continues, even colder temperatures ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will continue through the evening drive Monday night, making roads slick in spots. Showers will become lighter overnight and into Tuesday morning and will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

Both Monday and Tuesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the cold and accumulating snow.

Totals will range from 3 to 6 inches in metro Denver with 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and Palmer Divide. The eastern Plains will see 1 to 3 inches with 5 to 12 expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to the teens on Tuesday with snowfall ending in the afternoon and evening.

Clearing skies will cool temperatures to zero degrees Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and dry with another storm system moving in for Friday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.