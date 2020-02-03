× ‘My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension ‘; Mikaela Shiffrin’s dad dies unexpectedly

VAIL, Colo.– Vail native and Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin posted on Twitter Monday that her father, Jeff, died unexpectedly.

My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons… pic.twitter.com/sqJB5SlOrn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 3, 2020

She also shared, “…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly…” “Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family’s privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”

Jeff’s cause of death has not been shared yet.