Live Blog: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Icy conditions and snow expected

DENVER– Expect fog and freezing drizzle this morning then the main storm system arrives this afternoon, evening rush hour and into Tuesday morning’s rush hour. Snow tapers off Tuesday midday. 3-6 inches of total accumulation.

The mountains can expect snow developing by midday and turning heavier this afternoon/tonight into Tuesday morning, then tapering off. 6-12 inches of total accumulation.

We will be updating this live blog throughout the storm to keep you updated with the most important information.