Watch Live: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Fog and freezing drizzle, followed by snow accumulation for Denver

DENVER– Expect fog and freezing drizzle this morning then the main storm system arrives this afternoon, evening rush hour and into Tuesday morning’s rush hour. Snow tapers off Tuesday midday. 3-6 inches of total accumulation.

The mountains can expect snow developing by midday and turning heavier this afternoon/tonight into Tuesday morning, then tapering off. 6-12 inches of total accumulation.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. We issue these to raise awareness to significant weather changes.

We hit a record-tying high of 74 on Sunday and will spend most of today in the 20s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Mountain highs today in the 20s then single digits on Tuesday and -20F by Wednesday morning. Very cold.

Everyone dries out on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Front Range highs on Tuesday in the teens and 20s.

A significant snow pattern is setting up for the Central and Northern Mountains between Thursday and Friday. Heavy accumulations.

A small chunk of that snow breaks off and may effect Denver and the Front Range Thursday or Friday.

Turning drier this weekend across the board. Highs in the 40s to near 50.

