Fire reported at oil facility near Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A large fire was reported at an oil facility near Platteville Monday night.
According to Chief Matt Concialdi with the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District, the fire started at a generator at a PDC Energy oil site. It was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m.
The facility is located near Weld County Roads 38 and 35.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames between 20-30 feet high and 50-60 feet wide.
As of 10 p.m., crews were still fighting the fire.
About 20 firefighters are at the scene.
Several local agencies are assisting Platteville-Gilcrest Fire.
No injuries have been reported.
PDC Energy is an oil and gas company based in Denver.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.