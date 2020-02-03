Closings & Delays: Full List
Fire reported at oil facility near Platteville

Posted 10:06 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:07PM, February 3, 2020

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A large fire was reported at an oil facility near Platteville Monday night.

According to Chief Matt Concialdi with the Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District, the fire started at a generator at a PDC Energy oil site. It was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m.

The facility is located near Weld County Roads 38 and 35.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames between 20-30 feet high and 50-60 feet wide.

As of 10 p.m., crews were still fighting the fire.

About 20 firefighters are at the scene.

Several local agencies are assisting Platteville-Gilcrest Fire.

No injuries have been reported.

PDC Energy is an oil and gas company based in Denver.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

