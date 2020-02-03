Father of Columbine massacre victim will attend State of the Union for the second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST. There will be hundreds of special guests invited by members of Congress.

Congressman Joe Neguse, serving Colorado's Second District, invited Tom Mauser as his guest. Mauser is no stranger to the political arena. For decades, he has been pushing for gun reform.

“It’s really a reflection of an honor for my son Daniel,” explained Mauser.

Daniel was one of 13 people killed in the Columbine school shooting in 1999. Since then, Mauser has been on a mission to push for safer gun laws.

Tuesday, however, will not be the first time Mauser will face a room filled with some of the country’s most powerful people. Twenty years ago, he also attended the State of the Union address. Only that time, he was the special guest of then-President Bill Clinton.

“Somehow he has found the strength to honor his son by transforming his grief into action. Earlier this month, he took a leave of absence from his job to fight for tougher gun safety laws. I pray that his courage and wisdom will at long last move this Congress to make commonsense gun legislation the very next order of business. Tom Mauser, stand up. We thank you for being here tonight,” Clinton was quoted as saying that January night in 2000.

Mauser says he is pushing for universal background checks, something he says 90% of Americans support and should have bipartisan support.

According to a fact check from Politifact, several polls taken in 2016 and 2017 show roughly 90% of Americans support background checks.

“I want people to ask that question: ‘What have we done in these 20 years?'" added Masuer.

As Mauser often does as he’s fighting for gun violence prevention, on Tuesday, he will wear the same shoes his son wore the day he was killed.

As for Trump, his guests are expected to be U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins, who has battled post-traumatic stress disorder and drug addiction, and Raul Ortiz, a deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.