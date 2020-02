Please enable Javascript to watch this video

artma 2020 is a funky, fabulous art auction and fund-raising extravaganza that benefits The Morgan Adams Foundation to help research for childhood cancers. The biennial event is back this Saturday, Feb. 8th, at the Denver Design Center from 6-10pm. Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door. More than 1,000 art lovers and childhood cancer fighters will bid on more than 200 pieces of art from local, national, and international artists, raising money.