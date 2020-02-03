× 4 children are missing in an Alaska blizzard after going out on a snowmobile ride

The Army National Guard and the US Coast Guard are helping villagers search for four children — the youngest just 2 years old — missing in a blizzard in Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers received a report Sunday at 6:25 p.m. local time that the children hadn’t returned from a snowmobile ride near the remote, rural village of Nunam Iqua, on Alaska’s west coast.

Officials were called after the children, who range in age from 2 to 14, were more than five hours late in returning home.

“At least three were appropriately dressed for the weather,” said state patrol spokesperson Megan Peters. “There’s concern for their safety.”

The four children are identified as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

Army National Guard and USCG helicopters were called in Sunday to assist, but a blizzard is hampering visibility.

“They have every asset possible participating in the search,” Peters said. “They even have searchers from surrounding villages.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Tuesday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected.

Nunam Iqua has an estimated population of about 200 people, according to the US Census Bureau.