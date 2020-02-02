× Super Bowl prop bets: Compete with the FOX31 morning crew

A record 26 million Americans are expected to bet $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV, according to the American Gaming Association. As more states legalize online gambling and the public becomes more comfortable with it, oddsmakers are creating more ways to bet.

Known as a “proposition bet” or a side bet, prop bets are placed either before or during a game. They have grown more popular over the years, with an increasing number of gamblers looking at placing a wager on different aspects of the Big Game.

Here are some of the prop bets you can actually bet on in Las Vegas, or have some fun with your friends on Super Sunday.

How long will Demi Lovato sing national anthem?

Over 2 minutes

Under 2 minutes

What will be the outcome of the coin toss?

Heads

Tails

What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach?

Lime/green/yellow

Orange

Red

Blue

Clear/water

How many wardrobe changes for J-Lo during halftime?

3 or more

2 or less

Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during halftime show?

Yes

No

Which team will score first?

49ers

Chiefs

Jersey number of first player to score a touchdown?

Over 26.5

Under 26.5

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes

No

Total times Mike Shanahan shown during game?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Which auto brand commercial will air first?

Hyundai

Kia

Porsche

Audi

Toyota

Which beverage brand commercial will air first?

Anheuser-Busch

Mountain Dew

Coca-Cola

Food brand commercial to air first?