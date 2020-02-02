× Small plane crashes on DOC property in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed on Department of Corrections property in Fremont County Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near Fremont County Airport.

DOC secured the scene alongside the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, we do not have any confirmation about who was on board the plane nor the extent of injuries,” the DOC said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The DOC said it will not release any more information about the crash until Monday.