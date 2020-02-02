× RiNo site where coworking project had been planned sells for $4M

DENVER — A company that once planned to convert a RiNo building into a coworking space has instead sold it.

Rethink — which once envisioned a national network of coworking spaces targeting real estate professionals — sold the building at 3950 Wynkoop St. to Denver-based Magnetic Capital, led by Daniel Huml.

The building sold for $4.15 million, according to public records. Rethink paid $2.95 million for it in July 2018.

BusinessDen reported in October that Huml was under contract for the site, which consists of a vacant, approximately 16,000-square-foot building on 0.32 acres.

Huml said Thursday that he is still trying to decide whether he will repurpose the existing building or demolish it and build vertically.

